Corey Junior Davis: Man arrested over fatal shooting of 14-year-old
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was shot in east London.
Corey Junior Davis, also known as CJ, was killed in a drive-by shooting in a playground in Forest Gate, Newham, on the afternoon of 4 September 2017.
The Met Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Monday and later released under investigation.
The force has described the arrest as "an important development in our investigation".
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, from the specialist crime command, said it demonstrated the Met's commitment to the "pursuit for justice for CJ and his family".
"We have informed them of this arrest and will continue to support them as our inquiries continue," he added.
At the time of the shooting, CJ had been socialising with a friend. He was taken to hospital, but died the following day.
