Drug consumption rooms considered in Earl's Court
- Published
Rooms could be set up in west London to allow addicts to take drugs in a safer environment.
Kensington and Chelsea Council is looking at introducing "safe-use rooms" in Earl's Court.
They would allow people with "severe" addictions to consume drugs inside and under medical supervision as opposed to on the street.
Earl's Court councillor Linda Wade said: "You have to look at a fresh way of addressing [the drug use issue]."
The area has seen a sharp rise in drug-taking, drunken behaviour, aggressive begging and loitering since the Covid-19 lockdown, council documents state.
Ms Wade said: "You can go anywhere in Earl's Court and see groups of people sitting on doorsteps waiting for their dealer. You can go past and see drugs being exchanged in the open."
'Controlled environment'
A council report looking at how to make the area safer stated: "For the most severe of addiction recovery cases, explore the feasibility of the establishment of safe-use rooms… This would provide a way for addiction to be managed in a controlled environment rather than on the streets."
The report added: "A Combating Drugs Partnership has been established and will provide the focus for considering such developments as extending services provision to include 'safe-use' rooms."
Similar facilities have been set up across the world, where people can consume their own drugs and are supervised by trained staff who can intervene to prevent overdose.
Last March, the London Assembly health committee called on the mayor of London to pilot drug consumption rooms in the capital.
The idea, which is dependent on funding, was discussed at the council's overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday.
