Amir Khan: CCTV of gunpoint robbery shown to court
- Published
CCTV capturing the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint has been shown in court.
Mr Khan, 36, was targeted when he and his wife left the Sahara Grill restaurant in Leyton, east London, in April last year.
Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard he was forced to hand over his bespoke £72,000 Franck Muller watch by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.
The assailant pointed the gun in his face and said: "Take off the watch."
Ismail Mohamed, 24, from Edmonton; Ahmed Bana, 25, from Tottenham; and Nurul Amin, 25, from Harringay; all north London, all deny conspiracy to rob.
Mr Bana also denies possessing an imitation firearm.
Campbell, from Hornsey in north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.
The robbery, which lasted just seconds, was captured on CCTV played to the jury.
In the footage, Mr Khan is seen smiling as he leaves the restaurant with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, before crossing the road towards a waiting car being driven by the sportsman's friend, Omar Khalid,
Two robbers get out of a silver Mercedes coupe parked in front and a hooded man jogs towards Mr Khan, raises his arm and points a gun at the boxer.
Mr Khan hands over his watch and the robbers run back to the Mercedes.
They drive away as members of the public rush towards Mr Khan.
Mr Bana is alleged to have been the driver of the car, which dropped Campbell and another unknown robber at the scene before serving as the getaway vehicle.
Mr Amin and Mr Mohamed, along with another man who is not on trial, are said to have acted as "spotters" - dining in the restaurant to keep track of Mr Khan's movements and relay them by phone to Mr Bana.
The trial continues.
