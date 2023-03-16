Tube strike: Disruption continues as walkout ends
- Published
Londoners are facing another morning of widespread transport disruption as a 24-hour Tube strike comes to an end.
Transport for London's (TfL) website shows no services are currently running on any Underground lines. The London Overground and Elizabeth Line are part-suspended with a reduced service.
TfL says most services will start later than normal and will be disrupted through the morning.
The RMT and Aslef are in a dispute over job cuts, pensions and conditions.
The RMT said cuts were a "political decision".
A TfL spokesperson said: "No proposals have been made to change terms and conditions or pension arrangements.
"We urge our unions to continue working with us as ridership on the network continues to recover."
There is a good service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), trams and buses but the services are reported to be busier than usual.
Passengers are advised to allow more time for their journeys and check the latest information. People are also being encouraged to walk or cycle if they are able to.
Strikes on the railways on Thursday may also affect some services through the day.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 operators are striking in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.
There have been seven London Underground strikes in the past 12 month, according to TfL.
