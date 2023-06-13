Blue singer Lee Ryan could face new trial over assault charge
- Published
Blue singer Lee Ryan has successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea for assaulting a police officer.
At a trial in January, Mr Ryan, 39, admitted biting a police officer.
But at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the singer said he only entered that plea following advice from his solicitor at the time.
Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram ruled there was "real doubt" whether Mr Ryan had made an informed admission of guilt or was following instructions.
The singer then entered a not guilty plea at the hearing and elected to be put on trial.
'Impairments in understanding'
The plea relates to an incident where he was drunk on a plane on 31 July last year.
At the January hearing at Ealing Magistrates' Court, Mr Ryan pled guilty to the charge following advice from his solicitor at the time, Mike Rainford.
At Tuesday's hearing, Keima Payton - who is now representing the singer - told the court her client has autistic spectrum disorder, and, according to a psychological report, has "slow processing skills" leading to "impairments in understanding what is said to him".
She said text messages from Mr Ryan on the day of the hearing showed he was made by Mr Rainford to feel he "had to" plead guilty, "even though he (the police officer) had me by the neck".
Ms Payton said body-worn footage which might have helped Mr Ryan claim self-defence was not presented to him until shortly before his court appearance, meaning he was unable to properly consider it.
Giving evidence, Mr Ryan said he initially denied assaulting the police officer at a hearing in November.
He told the court in the weeks that followed, his solicitor assured him the assault charge would be dropped before the next hearing, adding: "I found him quite dismissive and rude, quite condescending".
Of the body-worn footage, the singer said after he watched the video, his solicitor made him feel he had "no choice" but to plead guilty.
"I asked him if there was more time because it felt so rushed, and he said there was no time," he said.
"It had become very clear that he either didn't care or just wasn't prepared."
In the court's ruling, Mr Ikram said: "There is a feature of this case that makes it slightly different.
"Mr Ryan was diagnosed with ADHD. He has subsequently been diagnosed with Asperger's.
"One of the challenges that people with high-functioning autism can have is slow processing of information and responding inappropriately to what is said.
"Mr Ryan was advised. He received that advice as an instruction.
"In these circumstances I am in real doubt as to whether it was an informed admission of guilt or a following of instructions."
A decision on whether or not he will face a new trial over the alleged assault will be made at a fresh hearing in July.