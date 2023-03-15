Energy bill help to continue until end of June
The government will extend support for energy bills at current levels for a further three months in Wednesday's Budget, as it seeks to boost growth.
Typical household energy bills in Britain had been due to rise to £3,000 a year from April, but instead will be kept at £2,500 until the end of June.
But a £400 winter fuel payment will not be renewed, meaning households' costs will still rise in the short term.
The chancellor is due to set out a broader plan later to grow the economy.
Among other things, he is expected to expand free childcare and ease pension tax thresholds.
Under the Energy Price Guarantee, the government has been limiting energy bills for a typical household to £2,500 a year, plus a £400 winter discount.
That help was set to be scaled back from 1 April, and with the £400 discount also coming to an end many had warned this would heap hardship on families already struggling with the cost of living.
Campaigners had urged the government to change course, pointing out that falling wholesale energy prices have sharply cut the cost of offering support.
Energy is regulated separately in Northern Ireland, where bills will be held at £1,950 per year for an average household.