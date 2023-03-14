Met Police PCSO convicted of sexually assaulting colleague
- Published
A police community support officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a colleague in a police station gym.
PCSO Edward Oniba hugged the woman and kissed her neck without her consent at a north London police station in October 2020.
On Monday, a jury at Harrow Crown Court Court found him guilty of sexual assault by touching.
Oniba was sentenced to a 12-month community order to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
The jury heard he was on duty at the time of the assault, when he also made inappropriate comments.
The assault was reported in March 2021.
'Absolutely appalled'
Oniba, who is attached to the North West Basic Command Unit (BCU), is suspended from duty.
Ch Supt Dan Knowles, who is in charge of policing for the North West BCU, said: "I am absolutely appalled by PCSO Oniba's completely inappropriate behaviour, which has absolutely no place in the Met.
"No-one should be subject to sexual assault, especially in their place of work. I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and speaking up about her colleague's unacceptable behaviour."
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards led the criminal investigation and Oniba was interviewed under caution in May 2021. He admitted hugging the victim, but denied kissing her neck.
Misconduct proceedings will take place as soon as possible, the Met said.
