Tube strike: Little or no service as walkout begins
Londoners have woken up to widespread transport disruption as strike action gets under way on the Tube.
Transport for London (TfL) is warning passengers of "very little or no service" during Wednesday's walkout.
RMT and Aslef members are involved in a dispute over job cuts, pensions and conditions. The RMT said cuts were a "political decision".
TfL's chief operating officer Glynn Barton urged the unions to call off the action.
TfL says all Tube lines are affected and the Elizabeth Line is running "with an amended timetable", adding Overground, DLR, tram and bus services are also "busier than normal".
It added Tube station closures mean other TfL services like the DLR, Elizabeth line and Overground "will not be able to stop at those stations", and passengers intending to use some interchange stations may not be able to do so either.
The operator advised passengers to allow more time for their journeys and check the latest information, encouraging people to walk or cycle if they are able to.
Tube and Elizabeth line services are expected to start much later than normal on Thursday morning due to the previous day's strike.
National rail strike action is also expected to have an impact in the capital on Thursday and into Friday morning, with an amended Elizabeth line timetable and possible further disruption to DLR, Elizabeth line and London Overground services.
TfL boss Mr Barton apologised to customers and urged trade unions "to call off this action and continue to engage with us to avoid disruption to our customers".
But Mick Lynch, the RMT's general secretary, said: "Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision."
He added staff "deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions, and the RMT will fight tooth and nail to make sure that's what they get".
In a statement, Aslef said: "We want London Underground management to accept that change has to come by agreement not just be imposed. They refuse to do that, leaving us no other option but taking strike action."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "This government has committed over £6bn since the start of the pandemic to support London's transport network - how that money is spent is a decision for the mayor".
