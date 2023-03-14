Amir Khan: Armed robbery was scarier than any of my fights
- Published
Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has told a court how looking down the barrel of a gun as he was robbed was scarier than any of his fights.
Mr Khan, 36, said he was with his wife when a gun was pointed in his face and his £72,000 watch was taken in Leyton, east London, in April last year.
Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard he was forced to hand over his bespoke Franck Muller watch by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.
"[I was] really scared," Mr Khan said.
"I'm a sportsman, I'm a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different; very, very scary."
Ismail Mohamed, 24, from Edmonton; Ahmed Bana, 25, from Tottenham; and Nurul Amin, 25, from Harringay; all north London, all deny conspiracy to rob.
Mr Bana also denies possessing an imitation firearm.
Campbell, from Hornsey in north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.
'Screaming and crying'
Mr Khan told the jury that he had been shopping in the Knightsbridge area while his influencer wife was doing a photoshoot, before the couple ate dinner with his friend Omar Khalid on 18 April.
He recounted the robbery and told of having a gun pointed at his face, adding that his wife was "screaming and crying".
Prosecutor Philip Evans KC said the "carefully planned and executed robbery", which was captured on CCTV and played to jurors, was "over in seconds".
Mr Khan admitted telling the media shortly after the robbery he believed "the hit" had been orchestrated by a member of his inner circle but said he had been mistaken.
Mr Bana is alleged to have been the driver of the silver Mercedes coupe, which dropped Campbell and another unknown robber at the scene before serving as the getaway vehicle.
Mr Amin and Mr Mohamed, along with another man who is not on trial, are said to have acted as "spotters" — dining in the restaurant to keep track of Mr Khan's movements and relay them by phone to Mr Bana.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk