Euston church shooting: Man charged over drive-by attack
A 19-year-old man has been charged, and two other men arrested, over a drive-by shooting during a funeral outside a church in central London.
Four women and two girls were injured in the incident in Euston in January.
Alrico Nelson Martin, from Kilburn, north-west London, has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
A further two men, aged 22 and 23, have been arrested for conspiracy to murder and remain in custody.
Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were shot outside a funeral at St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road.
A 48-year-old woman remains in hospital.
Mourners had been attending the funeral of Sara Sanchez, 20, who died from leukaemia in November and her mother, Fresia Calderon, who died the same month.
The Met said a 22-year-old man was arrested after a car was stopped in Barnet, north London, on 15 January.
He has been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force said.
Mr Martin, who is also charged with six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent, will appear later at Willesden Magistrates' Court.