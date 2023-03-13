Central London: E-bike users who block pavements to face larger fines
Inconsiderate e-cyclists will be charged five times as much for dumping Lime hire bikes in central London.
The news follows many reports of the bikes being awkwardly parked and blocking pavements, causing problems for blind people.
If parked in Soho or Covent Garden, riders will be fined up to £10.
In Soho Square, Cambridge Circus, and Old Compton Street, users will continue to be charged by the app until the bike has been moved.
Last year, Westminster City Council started confiscating the bikes as hundreds of them were left on roads and pavements, creating a "significant safety risk."
The National Federation of the Blind of the UK said that blind people were being put off visiting central London's attractions and unable to travel confidently due the "dangerous and awkward" dumping of the e-bikes.
Discussions between the council and dockless bike companies about creating designated parking bays are ongoing.
The authority also wants bike hire companies to make it easier for residents to report badly-parked cycles.
Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, cabinet member for city management, said: "These new measures are a step in the right direction to ensure the West End is accessible for everyone.
"Residents have told us they are sick and tired of badly-parked dockless bikes blocking narrow pavements and roads.
"Increasing fines and introducing no-parking zones in Soho and Covent Garden will encourage responsible cycling and make our streets safer."
