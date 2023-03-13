Animal cruelty charges dropped against Islington man over dead cats
- Published
The case against a man accused of animal cruelty offences, after about 20 cats were found dead in north London, has been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
David Avhanvhondo, 56, from Islington, had pleaded not guilty to two offences at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court last month.
The CPS told the same court on Friday the case had been discontinued because it no longer met its legal test.
The CPS has been contacted for comment.
Mr Avhanvhondo, of King Square, denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and carrying out a prohibited procedure on a protected animal.
It comes after members of the public raised concerns when dead cats were found in public spaces around the Pleydell Estate area.
Last month the Met Police said plain-clothes officers had carried out overnight patrols at the estate, also in Islington, after receiving reports of the dead cats.
