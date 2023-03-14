Tube strike: TfL warns passengers of 'little or no service'
Transport for London (TfL) is warning Tube passengers there will be "little or no service" during Wednesday's strike action by RMT and Aslef.
Members of both unions are due to walk out in a dispute over job cuts, pensions and conditions. The RMT said cuts were a "political decision".
The operator said the Elizabeth Line, Overground, DLR, trams and buses would be "busier than normal".
The Department for Transport said funding was the Mayor's decision.
TfL has advised passengers travelling on Wednesday to allow more time for their journeys and to check the latest information before they travel.
It warned that the closure of Tube stations may mean some services would be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destinations.
A spokesperson said: "On Thursday 16 March, Tube services will start later than normal following strike action the previous day."
TfL also said national rail strike action would also have an impact on transport in the capital on Thursday and into Friday morning, with the Overground, Elizabeth Line and some parts of the Bakerloo and District lines being "disrupted by national rail strike action".
'Fight tooth and nail'
The RMT said the deadline for the government and TfL to agree details of pension reforms for staff had been pushed back until Friday.
Mick Lynch, the RMT's general secretary, said: "Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision.
"Tube workers provide an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles.
"In return they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions, and RMT will fight tooth and nail to make sure that's what they get."
In a statement, Aslef said: "Instead of providing the finances that London needs to operate a safe, affordable and efficient public transport system, the UK government is insisting that the gap is filled by huge reductions in staff numbers and cuts to the pensions and working conditions of those who remain.
"We want London Underground management to accept that change has to come by agreement not just be imposed. They refuse to do that, leaving us no other option but taking strike action," the statement continued.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Transport in London is devolved to the Mayor of London and TfL.
"This government has committed over £6bn since the start of the pandemic to support London's transport network - how that money is spent is a decision for the Mayor".
