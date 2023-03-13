Comic Relief 2023: Group rows length of Elizabeth Line
- Published
More than 40 people are rowing the length of London's newest Tube Line to raise money for Comic Relief.
The group will use rowing machines to cover more than 62 miles (100km), the length of the Elizabeth Line.
The event, which is starting at Paddington Station, is being led by Weininger Irwin, 59, from Dagenham, the first winner of TV show Gladiators.
Those involved include The Ageless Teenagers, a community group which tackles isolation and loneliness.
Pupils from Robert Clack and Mayfield schools in Barking and Dagenham and St Edward's in Romford are also joining in.
The group will carry rowing machines on to the trains, stopping at stations along the way to rack up the miles.
Mr Irwin, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, said he wanted to show people that they could come through anything.
"I want people to know it is all about early detection," he said.
"There is a 94% survival rate if the disease is caught early. And if what I am doing can help raise awareness of prostate cancer and knife crime, all while raising money for Comic Relief, then that is a wonderful thing."
Last year Mr Irwin raised £4,000 for Red Nose Day, with a 24-hour Row-A-Thon at the Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford.
Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, wished Mr Irwin the best of the luck for the challenge.
Katrina Treacy, from MTR Elizabeth line, said that staff looked forward to having "a bit of fun" and raising money for Comic Relief.
Red Nose Day, its annual fundraising event, is taking place on Friday,
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk