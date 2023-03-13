Walthamstow stabbing: Three charged with attempted murder
- Published
Three men have been charged with attempted murder after a triple stabbing at a pub in north-east London.
Officers were called to The Duke, in Wood Street, Walthamstow, on 13 February, after three men suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Jayden Brown, 22, and Brandon Brown, 24, are charged with three counts of attempted murder while Ruben Dyer, 27, faces one count of attempted murder.
All three have been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Jayden Brown, from Chingford, and Brandon Brown, of no fixed address, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 27 March.
Mr Dyer is due to appear at Inner London Crown court on 17 March.
A 15-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been bailed until a date in late March
