Erith shooting: Two murder charges after man found fatally shot
- Published
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was fatally shot in south-east London.
Kai McGinley, 24, was discovered by officers in Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 20:50 GMT on 9 February after reports that shots had been fired.
Mr McGinley, from Southwark, died at the scene.
Connor Brooks and Bradlee Reeve were both charged with murder and attempted murder. They are due before Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
A 16-year-old female arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder were released on bail, the Met Police said.
A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was released with no further action.
On Thursday Enriko Spahiu, 20, and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, were both charged with murder and attempted murder.
They appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court and will next appear at the Old Bailey.
