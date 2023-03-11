Man's e-fit issued over indecent exposure offences
- Published
An e-fit of a man wanted in connection with three indecent exposures in south-west London has been issued by police.
Officers received reports of a man on a bicycle who exposed himself and then masturbated in front of four women in Chelsea and Pimlico on 21 January.
The exposures happened from 13:00 GMT to around 22:50, the Met Police said.
Detectives described the offences as "extremely serious" and urged anyone who recognised the man in the e-fit to contact the force immediately.
Officers said in the first incident, a woman aged in her 30s walked down Eccleston Square in Pimlico and heard a man who said "excuse me".
The man, who was stood next to a bicycle, exposed himself and masturbated in her direction.
Two women aged in their 20s reported to officers that a man masturbated in public in Fulham Road in Chelsea at about 22:40.
When one of the women told the suspect she was calling the police, he fled the scene.
At about 22:50, a woman aged in her 30s reported that a man cycled towards her in Elystan Street, Chelsea, and she saw him masturbating.
The Met Police said the incidents were linked and asked anyone who had been subjected to a similar offence to contact the force.
Det Con Gabrielle James said: "These are extremely serious crimes which have understandably had a significant impact on the women involved.
"We are very grateful that they came forward and reported these offences to so we can use all the resources at our disposal to identify and arrest the man involved," she added.