Jordan Briscoe death: Two charged over Tottenham attack
Two people have been charged over the death of a man who was stabbed in Tottenham in north London.
Jordan Briscoe, 25, was treated at the scene of the incident on Arnold Road on Sunday evening but died in hospital.
The Met Police said Karl Black, 42, from Walthamstow, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob and appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 17-year-old boy was also charged with murder and robbery on Thursday.
He appeared at Stratford Youth Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 March.
The force said two others were also arrested as part of the investigation into Mr Briscoe's death.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both have been bailed until April, pending further enquiries.
Investigators said Mr Briscoe's family continues to be supported by detectives.
A post-mortem examination was held at Haringey Mortuary on Wednesday and confirmed the cause of Mr Briscoe's death was sharp-force trauma to the chest.
