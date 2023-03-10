Woman and two boys found dead at house

Mayfield Road, BelvedereGoogle
Police and paramedics were called to Mayfield Road in Belvedere

A woman and two boys have been found dead at a property in south-east London.

Police were called to Mayfield Road in Belvedere at about 11:50 GMT on Thursday where they found the bodies of a 47-year-old woman and two boys aged nine and seven.

Police say they are not seeking anyone in connection with their investigation.

The victims' family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place, Scotland Yard says.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics