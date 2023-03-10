Police release CCTV image after elderly man set on fire
- Published
The Met Police has released an image of a man detectives want to speak to after an 82-year-old man was set alight outside a mosque in west London.
The victim was attacked on Singapore Road, West Ealing on 27 February.
The suspect engaged the victim in conversation as they both left the West London Islamic Centre at about 20:00 GMT.
He then doused the victim in a liquid, believed to be petrol, before setting him alight using a lighter.
The elderly man was taken to hospital where he received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.
'Reassurance patrols'
Det Sgt Steven Constable, said the force was carrying out a full investigation into the "incredibly shocking incident".
"A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released," he said. "If you recognise this man I would urge you to get in touch."
He added: "Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque."
He said that the West London Islamic Centre is assisting the Met with its enquiries.
Reports can be made by calling 101 with the reference 6422/27FEB.
