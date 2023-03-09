Met Police officer denies rape and assault charges
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court to deny raping and assaulting a woman.
PC Jorden Brown, 40, of Dagenham, is charged with one count of rape and three of counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mr Brown is accused of carrying out the offences between November 2018 and October 2019, while off-duty.
At Snaresbrook Crown Court, he spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas. He has been suspended from duty.
Mr Brown was granted bail ahead of a trial date set for 8 April 2024 at the same court.
