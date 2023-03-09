Stephen Kyere: Ex-Met Police officer faces rape case retrial
- Published
A former Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman will face a retrial after jurors in a previous trial failed to reach a verdict.
Stephen Kyere, 57, from Ashford, Surrey, was an off-duty serving officer when he met the woman at a nightclub in Kingston upon Thames in April 2004.
He is accused of raping her after they went back to her home in Teddington. Mr Kyere says the sex was consensual.
At the Old Bailey on Thursday, a new trial date was set for 22 May.
At the hearing, Mr Justice Bryan confirmed the prosecution was seeking a retrial.
The case was reopened after the woman wrote to the Met Police commissioner in 2018.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.