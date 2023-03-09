Tottenham stabbing: Teenager arrested over Jordan Briscoe death
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in north London.
The Met Police said the teenager was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and robbery, and remains in custody.
It comes after officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Arnold Road in Tottenham at about 22:15 GMT on Sunday.
The force said a 25-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital but later died.
Identification has not been formally confirmed, but investigators said they believe the victim was Jordan Briscoe, and his family continues to be supported by detectives.
A post-mortem examination was held at Haringey Mortuary on Wednesday and confirmed the cause of death was sharp-force trauma to the chest.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk