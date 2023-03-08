Machete-wielding fake escort threatens and robs man
A machete-wielding fake escort robbed and threatened to kill a man in north London after they met online and agreed to meet.
The 20-year-old victim contacted the suspect, who is believed to be male, on a website that advertises escorts at the end of January.
The pair met in a secluded area of Enfield, where the fake escort threatened the man for the cash.
Officers believe there may be other victims yet to come forward.
The Met said the victim moved his communication from the website to a messaging app, where the pair arranged to meet and settled on a cash fee.
'Other victims'
A few minutes after meeting, the fake escort pulled a machete from the waistband of his trousers before pushing the victim to the floor and demanding that he hand over the money they had discussed online.
He then told the victim he would kill him if he told anyone what had happened.
Pc Harriet Rapley, of the North Area Command Robbery Unit, said: "I believe that there may be other victims who, for reasons of their own, have not yet spoken to police."
She encouraged anyone who thinks they have encountered the suspect to contact the Met.
