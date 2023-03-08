Erith shooting: Two murder arrests after man died
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old in south-east London last month.
Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 20:50 GMT on 9 February after reports that shots had been fired.
Kai McGinley, from Southwark, was found with a gunshot wound and later died.
The Met says two men, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on Tuesday evening and remain in custody.
The force added Mr McGinley's family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
