Eleven-year-old boy dies in east London flat fire
- Published
An 11-year-old boy has died following a fire in a flat in east London.
Emergency services were called to the fire in a three-roomed flat in Stern Close, Barking, at 03:25 GMT.
Two adults and two children, who left the second floor flat before firefighters arrived, were taken to hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the flat was "destroyed" by flames. Nine properties have been affected.
An investigation has been launched; the Met Police said at this time it did not appear to be suspicious.
The boy's next of kin have been told.
LFB said six fire engines and about 40 firefighters from Barking, East Ham and surrounding fire stations, were called to the scene and had extinguished the fire by 05:18.
Another man was treated at the incident by London Ambulance Service crews.
Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council, said a number of families have been impacted.
He said his "thoughts and prayers" were with the family of the boy who died.
"Our hearts go out to everyone affected. We're aware that some residents have lost everything including their homes and possessions.
"We will be continuing to support our residents with their needs including accommodation and emotional support."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk