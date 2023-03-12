Outdoor chess club sees boom in members
Each week more than 50 people sit in the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College with one thing on their mind.
Timers primed, children and adults face one another with 16 intricate playing pieces to hand.
They show up regardless of the weather to play a pastime going through a boom period across the UK — chess.
Greenwich Peninsula Chess Club, which has grown to almost 500 members, was founded by Nick Templar and Andrew Pavord two years ago.
"Without a doubt we will see numbers increase," said Mr Templar, a boxing personal trainer from south London.
The 55-year-old learnt chess at primary school in Lewisham and started the club because he wanted to inspire people of all ages to take up the game.
At the beginning of 2021, Mr Templar and Mr Pavord began challenging people to a chess match on the bank of the Thames in south London.
Interest began to grow, and within a short space of time, the club had moved from Greenwich Promenade to The Old Brewery, a pub on the Old Royal Naval College grounds.
"I have always loved travelling to other cities and finding people who play outdoor chess, in Washington Square Park in New York, or Jardin de Luxembourg in Paris," Mr Pavord said.
"It seemed a shame that London does not have this tradition, so we thought that setting up in the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College would be a nice idea."
Nigel Towers, from the English Chess Federation, told BBC London that chess was experiencing "a boom period" up and down the country.
This has been driven in part by the popularity of Netflix's drama The Queen's Gambit and lots of online play during the pandemic.
"There's now been a further increase in interest with the top chess streamers attracting huge audiences on Twitch, and lots of great quality chess content on YouTube and across the internet," he said.
"That has resulted in a big increase in social and competitive chess playing over the board as well as online."
In the two years that the Greenwich club has been active on Facebook, its membership has grown to almost 500 people from all walks of life.
"I never thought it would reach that," Mr Templar said. "I'd had people com from different countries. People are so into chess.
"Some are into chess sets, or chess clocks, or chess books — but they're all into chess."
Mr Templar now spends £100 a month buying new chess sets and clocks to keep up with the increasing demand.
One of his most talented members is Kushal Jakhria, the best-ranked seven-year-old in the world.
"Kushal is not scared of playing anyone at all," Mr Templar said.
His parents brought him to the club after noticing a talent for the game, but were unsure where to take him next, Mr Templar explained.
The club sees many parents bringing their children because it is free, with some families spotting the club as they walk past the pub.
"We get people playing straight away," Mr Templar said. "It's just great fun. Everyone there plays everyone."
Mr Templar said that playing chess with children can be "hilarious" as they develop rivalries and are not as quiet as the adults.
"Certain adults get terrorised by certain kids," he added. "They don't just want to play — they want to win.
"Some of the youngsters really try to psych you out."
Mr Templar said that he expected the number of members to continue rising, and is launching a mid-week session by the end of the month.
This, he expects, will be more popular with retired members, many of whom are "really strong players".
There are more than 100 chess clubs in London registered with The English Chess Federation.
