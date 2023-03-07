King's Cross Tube attacker admits attempted murder
A man who drunkenly tried to pull a woman in front of a Tube train as she travelled to Notting Hill Carnival has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
Arthur Hawrylewicz, of Avondale Gardens, Cardiff, admitted the charge at Inner London Crown Court on Monday.
The victim, 22, was waiting at King's Cross station at about 13:30 BST on 29 August when approached by Hawrylewicz.
She asked to be left alone before he grabbed her from behind and picked her up, British Transport Police said.
He tried to hurl himself and his victim in front of an oncoming Hammersmith & City line train but her friends managed to pull her free unharmed.
Hawrylewicz, who was hit on the head by the oncoming train and knocked unconscious, said he could not remember any interaction with the woman.
When questioned in hospital the next day, he said he had drunk three beers and a third of a bottle of vodka, and had gone to the station with the intention of harming himself.
Det Sgt Mike Blakeburn said: "This was a completely unprovoked and incredibly disturbing attack which will have been beyond terrifying for the victim - a young woman who was on her way to enjoy a day at Notting Hill Carnival with her friends.
"Had it not been for their brave actions pulling her from Hawrylewicz's clutches, we could easily have been dealing with a murder investigation.
"Hawrylewicz has never offered any explanation or rationale for why he did what he did, and claimed throughout interview that he had no recollection of the incident, but the victim will have to live with this traumatic memory for the rest of her life."
He will be sentenced on 24 April.
