Croydon Hospital: Suspected arson sees hospital evacuated of patients
- Published
A south London hospital had to close its accident and emergency department for about 17 hours after a suspected arson attack.
About 100 patients were evacuated from Croydon Hospital because of the fire, which was reported on Sunday afternoon.
A man, 53, was later detained under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police said.
The fire was brought under control within two hours and the emergency department reopened on Monday morning.
A patient cubicle was damaged and other areas of the ward were affected by the smoke and soot.
A spokesperson for Croydon Hospital said: "Our teams, internally supported by colleagues elsewhere in south-west London, have worked throughout the night to thoroughly clean and repair the affected areas and we were able to safely reopen our doors to the public at 9.52 GMT to resume full patient care services as normal.
"We would like to thank our patients and local community for all their messages of support and cooperation at this time."
