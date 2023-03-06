Wayne Couzens sentenced over indecent exposures
Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months after he admitted three charges of indecent exposure, one of which he committed days before murdering Sarah Everard.
The incidents took place in woodland and a restaurant in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.
The 50-year-old is already serving a whole-life term for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March 2021.
The sentence for indecent exposure does not affect this term.
At the Old Bailey, Mrs Justice May said the sentence served as "public recognition" of the offences and their impact on the victims, and noted "their courage and resilience" in coming forward.
The former officer was supposed to be on duty and working from home when he exposed himself to a female cyclist in a country lane in Kent in November 2020.
He went on to expose himself to two female attendants at a McDonald's drive-through restaurant in Kent, with the last incident just days before he snatched 33-year-old Ms Everard in south London.
'Not taken seriously'
In an impact statement read out in court, the female cyclist said her freedom to enjoy country walks and cycling had been taken away by his "selfish, aggressive act".
"I remember vividly being concerned that somebody who could expose themselves to a stranger in such an intimidating way could go on to commit much more serious acts. This is what happened."
She told Couzens: "Four months after you exposed yourself to me, you raped and murdered an innocent woman.
"There were opportunities to identify you and they were not taken. I did not feel that, when I reported your crime, it was taken as seriously as I felt that it should have been.
"The horror of what happened will remain with me for the rest of my life."
It was shocking to sit in court and watch the CCTV from the McDonald's in Swanley when Wayne Couzens exposed himself. Clearly visible the number plate: "AF12XXW".
This number plate reported to the police three days before Sarah Everard's murder along with details of his credit card. That car, if it had been checked was registered to Wayne Couzens, a police officer. He could have been suspended and arrested.
In tears, one of the McDonald's workers who he exposed himself to was quite clear: "I had no one contact me or ask for a statement. It was only after Sarah's murder that I became involved. If he had been held accountable when we had reported the crime, we could have saved Sarah."
The judge was also damning, declaring that the fact no police officers came to find him or his black car and question him can only have strengthened his "dangerous belief in his invincibility; his power sexually to dominate and abuse women without being stopped".
There can be no clearer indictment of the police and their failures.
