Man charged over London Oxford Street bus assault

Image of a police car surrounded by multiple cordons by H&M at Oxford Circus
The charge is in connection with an assault on a route 94 bus on Tuesday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a bus passenger was left in a critical condition in an assault.

Oscar Castano-Colque, 20, has been charged over the incident which took place on the route 94 bus on Oxford Street, central London at about 22:15 GMT on Tuesday.

He was set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The bus passenger, 25, suffered a serious head injury as a result of blunt force trauma, police said.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Castano-Colque, of Woodfarrs, Camberwell, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

