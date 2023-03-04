Hundreds of women in London protest over violence against women
Hundreds of women have taken to the streets of central London to protest over violence against women and girls.
Demonstrators marched from Oxford Street to Trafalgar Square to highlight the lack of action addressing male violence and to remember those killed.
Organiser Million Women Rise described the death of women and girls as "devastating".
It comes amid criticism of the Met Police following revelations about serving and former officers.
Million Women Rise, a collective led by black women, blamed state failings for causing women and girls to be subjected to violence.
They point to David Carrick, who admitted being a serial rapist whilst serving as Met Police officer, black girl Child Q being strip-searched in school and concerns about the proper vetting of officers.
Michelle Daley, a member of Million Women Rise, said: "We rise because we are against decisions, policies and practices that repeatedly contribute to the deaths and harm of women and girls through neglect, trauma and violence.
"The ongoing deaths of women and girls through neglect and harm in so-called places of 'care' is devastating."
Organiser Femi Otitoju told the BBC: "We are concerned about safety on our streets in London, and in particular we want women to feel it's safe for them to walk at night on the streets.
"We are concerned that people sometimes expect women to be self-regulating, take responsibility and we call that victim-blaming, and that's a real worry for us."
It comes after London mayor Sadiq Khan wrote to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman this week calling for "radical reform" to the police dismissal process.
He said the crimes committed by Carrick and fellow Met Officer Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, showed the system was "not fit for purpose" and called for serving offers committing a "serious offence" to be automatically fired.
The Home Office said the proposals shared by Mr Khan were an attempt "to cover up for years of failure". It has also launched a review regarding the dismissal of officers.
The Metropolitan Police is currently in a form of special measures, following a series of damning reviews and scandals.
