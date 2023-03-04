Rotherhithe: Man charged with murder of wife to appear in court
A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of his wife in south-east London.
Weimar Mosquera, 53, is accused of murdering his wife Sandra Giraldo, 46, at a property in Rotherhithe on Wednesday.
Ms Giraldo's body was discovered after police were called to Canute Gardens over concerns for the welfare of a woman.
Mr Mosquera is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
