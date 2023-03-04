Rotherhithe: Man charged with murder of wife to appear in court

Sandra GiraldoMetropolitan Police
The body of Sandra Giraldo was found at an address in Rotherhithe on Wednesday

A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of his wife in south-east London.

Weimar Mosquera, 53, is accused of murdering his wife Sandra Giraldo, 46, at a property in Rotherhithe on Wednesday.

Ms Giraldo's body was discovered after police were called to Canute Gardens over concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Mr Mosquera is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Google
Police were called to the property over concerns for the welfare of a woman

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics