Chelsea fan banned for racist gesture to Son Heung-min
- Published
A Chelsea fan has been given a stadium ban for racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.
Thomas Burchell, from Croydon in south London, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The 30-year-old made a racist gesture towards the South Korea forward during a match at Stamford Bridge on 14 August 2022.
Burchell was banned from attending live football games for three years.
He pleaded guilty to the public order offence on 10 February at City of London Magistrates' Court, where he was fined a total of £1,107.
The CPS said the sum was increased to reflect the racially aggravated element of the offence.
Burchell appeared in the same court on Thursday to receive the football banning order.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk