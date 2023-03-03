Labour MP Rupa Huq regains whip after Kwasi Kwarteng racism row
- Published
Rupa Huq has been reinstated as a Labour MP, five months after she lost the whip for comments she made about Kwasi Kwarteng.
The Ealing Central and Acton MP described then-chancellor Mr Kwarteng as "superficially black", at a Labour Party fringe event in September.
Labour suspended the whip, which meant she had to sit as an independent MP.
Ms Huq, who said she fully accepted the sanction, has apologised and completed anti-racism training.
She made the remarks during a Q&A session at a fringe event called What's Next for Labour's Agenda on Race?
Ms Huq said: "He's superficially, he's, a black man but again he's got more in common... he went to Eton, he went to a very expensive prep school, all the way through top schools in the country.
"If you hear him on the Today programme you wouldn't know he's black."
Mr Kwarteng, who had become chancellor earlier that month, was born in east London and has Ghanaian heritage.
A recording of those comments was published by the Guido Fawkes website, causing a backlash. Then-Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry described Ms Huq's comments as "racist" and "disgusting".
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the remarks were "unacceptable", while the party's foreign affairs spokesman David Lammy described the comments as "unfortunate" adding: "I wouldn't have made them myself."
Ms Huq then tweeted an apology, saying she had offered "sincere and heartfelt apologies" to Mr Kwarteng directly for her "ill-judged" comments.
Rejoining the Labour benches on Friday, she said: "During my suspension I have reflected on the offence caused by my remarks at last year's Labour Party Conference and I want to offer, once again, my sincere apologies to everyone affected.
"As I promised at the time, I have undertaken and completed anti-racism and bias training.
"I want to make clear that I accept fully the conclusion of the party's inquiry and the sanction it has imposed."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk