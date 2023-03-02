Croydon councillors vote against 15% council tax rise
Councillors in Croydon have rejected a 15% increase in council tax which would have seen bills rise substantially.
Last month the struggling authority was given special permission by the government to make the increase without holding a referendum.
Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat councillors all voted down the plan and called for the Conservative mayor to come back with new proposals.
The budget will now be reconsidered at a full council meeting on 8 March.
The 15% rise would have meant the average household in Croydon would pay an extra £235 a year, taking bills to over £2,000.
There were 37 votes against the proposed budget, with 34 councillors backing it.
It comes following news of the council's bankruptcy and "significant failures" with its financial management.
In November 2022, Croydon Council admitted it could not balance its budget for 2023/24 and was forced to issue a section 114 notice.
It sought permission to impose the rise without a referendum after declaring itself bankrupt for the second time in three years.
Mayor Jason Perry has blamed the failings on the previous administration.
The council, where no party has overall control, estimated it would need to reduce spending by £130m in the next financial year to balance the budget, a legal requirement for local authorities.
The budget must be reconsidered by the council's executive which has a legal responsibility to set a balanced budget by 11 March.
Additional reporting by Tara O'Connor, Local Democracy Reporting Service.
