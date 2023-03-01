London mayor should look at lower rent for women, report says
Sadiq Khan has been advised by London Assembly members to consider making rent lower for women due to the gender pay gap.
It follows a report by City Hall's cross-party housing committee, which says women in London earn significantly less than men.
Committee chair Sem Moema said this meant some women were harder hit by soaring rents.
A mayor of London spokeswoman said he would consider the report's findings.
Various recommendations in the Women and housing: a gap in the market report are aimed at City Hall and the government.
'Level the playing field'
The report suggests Mr Khan should consider making London Living Rent homes available to women to rent based on women's median incomes rather than general median incomes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It says women earning the median wage need to spend 63% of their earnings to afford the median private rent in London, compared to men needing to spend 49% of their earnings.
Labour assembly member Ms Moema said their report showed there were opportunities for Mr Khan to "begin to level the playing field for women".
Ms Moema added: "We firmly believe that if the mayor takes the appropriate steps, through our recommendations, there could be a significant improvement in women having the opportunity to rent or own their own home in London."
Responding to the report, a spokeswoman for Mr Khan said: "Sadiq welcomes the committee's work on this important subject and will be considering their recommendations as part of his work to build a better London for everyone."