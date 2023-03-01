Norwegian royalty visit Brixton's Nordic designed skatepark
The Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway visited an iconic skatepark in south-west London as part of a two day tour in the UK.
The Stockwell Skatepark in Brixton was created by a Norwegian specialist design and construction agency.
The royals spoke to those involved in the project including representatives from Lambeth Council.
They highlighted how Nordic values and design have influenced the refurbishment of the popular landmark.
Stockwell Skatepark, built in 1978, is thought to be one of most well used skateparks in Europe.
It was listed as an asset of community value in 2015.