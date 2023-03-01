Bromley Councillor Shaun Slator apologises for rape victim comment
- Published
A councillor who said on Twitter that it was "more likely" a rape victim was a prostitute whose "punter... didn't pay" has apologised.
Shaun Slator commented on a post about a news report about a rape inquiry in Plumstead in south-east London.
While Mr Slator remains a Conservative Party member, he has been suspended from the Bromley Conservative group.
Bromley Council voted to condemn Mr Slator's comments, in a meeting in which he also personally apologised.
Shortly after the comments were made in December 2022, Labour group leader Simon Jeal described Mr Slator's remark as "revolting".
'I made a mistake'
Cllr Slator publicly apologised for his comment at the start of Bromley Council's meeting on Monday and said he has deactivated his Twitter account.
He added he has also enrolled on a course about interacting online.
He said he was "not ashamed to admit that I am fallible, and I have made a mistake," adding he realised his privilege as a councillor comes with "a responsibility to reflect more deeply on what I say and post online."
Councillor Colin Smith, Conservative leader of the council, attributed Cllr Slator's comments to: "The sort of thing that happens when people have brain freezes for a moment. It's beyond the pale."
He explained there is the potential Cllr Slator will be re-instated as a Conservative councillor, crediting him for the apology.
Bromley Council agreed he may be admitted back to the Conservative group after attending training.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk