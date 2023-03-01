Oxford Street partially closed after man stabbed on bus
Oxford Street is partially closed after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a bus.
Police were called out at about 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
A crime scene is in place near the John Lewis department store and parts of the street are closed to traffic, the Met Police said. No arrests have been made.
A spokesperson said inquiries were continuing and extra officers were patrolling the area.
