Oxford Street partially closed after man stabbed on bus

Image of a police car surrounded by multiple cordons by H&M at Oxford Circus.
A man was critically injured in the stabbing

Oxford Street is partially closed after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a bus.

Police were called out at about 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene is in place near the John Lewis department store and parts of the street are closed to traffic, the Met Police said. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said inquiries were continuing and extra officers were patrolling the area.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.