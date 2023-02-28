RMT announces London Underground strikes
More London Underground staff are to strike on 15 March, Budget Day, a transport workers' union has announced.
The RMT has announced the walkout, which is in a dispute over pensions, job losses and contractual agreements.
Members will walk out on the same day that Aslef members are striking on the Underground.
RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said that Tube workers "deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions".
Transport for London has been contacted for comment.
Mr Lynch said: "Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision.
"Tube workers provide an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles.
"In return they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions and the RMT will fight and tooth nail to make sure that's what they get."
A national RMT rail strike has already been announced for 16 March.
In 2022 there were six 24-hour strikes by the RMT in the ongoing dispute.
