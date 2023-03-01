Hackney: Luxury shopping outlet sees all but one store shut
- Published
A £100m site billed as London's first luxury shopping outlet has seen all but one of its stores close.
Hackney Walk, on Morning Lane, east London, received £1.5m from City Hall in the wake of the 2011 London Riots.
It launched in 2017 with high-end shops including Gieves and Hawkes and the Nike Factory, which left last year.
Leaseholder Lab C-Estate Ltd is in liquidation and owner The Arch Company said it was working with the council to "regain control of the units".
A council spokesperson said the units needed to be brought back into use "for the benefit of the local community".
It was hoped the site, which received £1.5m of funding from City Hall when Boris Johnson was London mayor and was built underneath railway arches, would rival Bicester Village in Oxfordshire.
It now has one remaining store, Present, which sells designer outerwear from Stone Island, C.P Company and Woolrich.
"I would like liveliness to come back to this area," one woman told BBC Radio London.
Nick Perry, secretary of the Hackney Society Planning Group, said: "The sell to the local people was about the jobs for them. It was never really about them going into Gieves and Hawkes. Kids around here don't wear that."
He added: "We're looking at a row of units now, two of which are boarded up because they've been ram-raided twice, because they did have stuff that was attractive but not that anybody could afford to pay for."
Officials at Hackney Council said they were concerned about the impact of the empty units on the neighbourhood and wider town centre.
The site is owned by The Arch Company and the current leaseholder, Lab C-Estate Ltd, is in liquidation.
"The council does not own or manage these arches, but we have been clear with The Arch Company about the need for them to be brought back into use for the benefit of the local community and the wider town centre," a council spokesperson said.
They said that council staff were willing to work with The Arch Company to ensure plans for the site reflected the interests of the community.
Hackney Council will use some of the £19m from the government's levelling-up fund for Hackney Central "to help bring empty spaces back into use", the spokesperson added.
A spokesperson for The Arch Company said: "We are working to regain control of the units so that we can bring them back into productive use. We look forward to working with the council to do so."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk