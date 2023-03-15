ULEZ expansion: Contested claims examined Published 44 minutes ago

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Users of non-compliant vehicles must pay a £12.50 daily charge to drive within the zone

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is expanding to cover the whole of London from the end of August, much to the dismay of the opponents of the scheme. The BBC has been assessing some of the claims made about Sadiq Khan's flagship clean-air policy to better understand its impact.

'Not enough notice has been given'

Some opposition, particularly from Liberal Democrats and Labour MPs, focuses on the argument that people need more time to swap their vehicles for compliant ones.

The mayor of London announced his ULEZ expansion plan at the end of November, giving people nine months' notice.

The previous ULEZ expansion from central London to encompass the North and South Circular roads was announced in early 2019 to come into force in October 2021.

This gave people almost two and a half years to prepare.

Other parts of the country also have clean-air zones. In Bristol, the council submitted its plans to charge polluting vehicles in February 2021, and the policy came into effect 21 months later, in November 2022.

So it is true to say that the latest ULEZ expansion is happening more quickly than the previous one and in comparison to similar schemes in other cities in the UK.

Image source, TfL Image caption, Since October 2021, ULEZ has covered the area within the North and South Circular roads - from the end of August the whole of the capital falls within the zone

'Inflation means it's not a good time to replace a vehicle, and there is a shortage of second-hand cars'

Although it has recently fallen slightly, inflation remains near a 40-year high. At the start of 2023, inflation was 10.1% - it was 4.9% a year earlier.

Annual food inflation hit 16.7% in January and energy prices are twice as high as last winter.

The cost of second-hand cars has also risen.

According to data from AutoTrader, the average price of a compliant ULEZ vehicle in 2021 was £16,977. This has now risen to £23,546.

Its analysis also shows that in February there were 43,359 ULEZ-compliant cars for sale in London with an average cost of £15,000 and £19,991 for petrol and diesel respectively.

Only about 5,000 of these compliant cars are for sale under £5,000.

The mayor of London says there are 200,000 non-compliant vehicles on the road. It is estimated that 30,000 of those vehicles are vans.

AutoTrader says there are only 5,181 vans for sale in London and 23,803 across the UK that are ULEZ compliant.

So it is true that compared with a year ago it will be harder for some people to replace their vehicles and also that there is a shortage of affordable cars and compliant second-hand vans.

Tom Edwards, BBC London transport and environment correspondent

'The ULEZ expansion will drastically improve air quality'

According to Transport for London (TfL) data, road transport accounts for 44% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, 31% of PM2.5 (particulate matter) emissions and 28% of CO2 emissions in London.

It says: "The proposed London-wide ULEZ is expected to reduce road transport NOx emissions by 5.4% (362 tonnes) in London. There is expected to be a 1.5% (7.8 tonnes) reduction in PM2.5 emissions from road transport in London."

That is more than the reduction of 240 tonnes of NOx when the ULEZ was introduced in central London.

Data from City Hall, reviewed by Imperial College London, shows: "Road transport NOx emissions for all vehicles are expected to reduce by 5.5% (214 tonnes) in the non-Greater London area in 2023 compared to a scenario where there was no ULEZ expansion London-wide. The equivalent figure for road transport PM2.5 is a 1.4% (3.5 tonnes) reduction. For PM10, there is a 0.9% (4 tonnes) reduction. For carbon the reduction is 1.6%."

Of course not everyone will believe this modelling, and City Hall Conservatives have highlighted an independent assessment that says the ULEZ expansion will result in a "minor" reduction in NO2 pollution exposure, of 1.3%.

Some critics of the scheme use this figure to say the expansion isn't worth it, but what City Hall and health experts say to that is that there is no safe level of pollution. What's more, many clean-air campaigners think the mayor is not going far enough.

World expert on air quality, Prof Frank Kelly from Imperial College London, said expanding ULEZ would improve the health of Londoners.

"There is nowhere in London still that does meet the WHO (World Health Organisation) air quality guidelines so that means everywhere you go, the air you are breathing is having some impact on your health," he said.

Other cities are trying different ways to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and to cut pollution.

Paris, for example, is next year banning private cars from most of the city.

Image caption, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a factor at an inquest

'About 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to toxic air'

Simon Birkett from Clean for London has highlighted Imperial College research - commissioned by City Hall - that shows in Greater London between 3,600 to 4,100 premature deaths were attributable to human-made fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in 2019.

This is an estimate of the number of people whose lives are shortened due to air pollution.

So how do they get to that figure? The WHO recommends a relative risk of a 1.08 increase for 10 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) of PM2.5.

If in 2019 there were 50,000 deaths in London - combined with the capital's annual average of PM2.5 at 10 ug/m3 - there would be 8% x 50,000 attributable deaths to PM2.5s, i.e. 4,000.

Who is affected by pollution within those premature deaths varies significantly.

For instance, people who have cardiovascular disease (CVD) would have their lives shortened much more by pollution - someone with heart problems could lose two years of their life, while a healthy adult would see their life shortened only by a few days.

City Hall says there is also research that shows 550,000 Londoners will develop air-pollution diseases by 2050.

And, as health experts keep saying, the main point is in all of this: there is no safe level of pollution.

Experts say what we really should be discussing is the impact of pollution on people's lives - from asthma to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to dementia - and comparing real pollution levels in the capital with WHO guidelines.

And so the often-quoted "4,000 attributable deaths" in London is best seen as a statistical construct to try to make the impact of pollution easier to understand.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, ULEZ expansion: Mayor confronted by heckler over zone expansion

'Over 1m people outside London will be affected and there is no support for them'

Data from DVLA, analysed by the Liberal Democrats, shows that out of the 5.8m cars registered in 10 counties near London, 1.6m are not ULEZ compliant.

Only the cars driven into the capital will be affected by the expansion, of course, and not all of them will be.

The TfL scrappage scheme only applies to people living in London.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is in charge of the air quality grant scheme that allocates money to local authorities to work on projects including low-emission transport schemes.

The scheme for 2022-23 has awarded funding for 44 projects to a total of £10.7m, none of which has gone towards scrappage schemes in the home counties.

So it is true to say there is no financial support for the people living near London to replace their non-compliant vehicles.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, Fears as emissions zone expands to north Kent boundary

'The scrappage scheme is the biggest ever in the UK'

The original scrappage scheme that launched in February 2019 consisted of a £61m fund. A further £110m was added to the scheme on 30 January, bringing its total to £181m.

The money for the scrappage scheme in London comes entirely from TfL, which is funded by the government.

This compares with a £42m scrappage commitment by Bristol and £10m in Birmingham.

However, Bristol's population is about 500,000, compared to London's almost 9m.

If the scrappage scheme was looked at on a population basis, for London to match Bristol it would need to spend about £370m.

Therefore, while it is true to say that this is the UK's costliest scrappage scheme, Bristol has the better claim to being the biggest such project.

Tim Donovan, BBC London political correspondent

'The government has the power to stop the expansion'

According to Section 143 of the Greater London Authority Act (1999), the government has the power to force the mayor to change his transport strategy if any element is "inconsistent with national policies relating to transport" and is viewed as damaging to anywhere outside of London.

While there is a particular impact from ULEZ on the counties surrounding the capital, in practice there would appear to be a number of reasons why the government would not block the expansion.

Transport and air quality are devolved areas for a reason - it is held that these policies are best devised and championed at this local level.

This is the extension of a policy originated by London's former mayor Boris Johnson, and is one that the government implicitly endorsed when it agreed a funding deal with Mr Khan in August.

Any measure taken by the government in relation to London would, City Hall argues, involve preventing all cities from charging people to drive within their boundaries.

Therefore, while it is true the government has the ability to override the policy, it appears to be a very unlikely outcome.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, A majority of cars driven in London are ULEZ compliant

'The legal challenge against ULEZ can succeed'

Four Conservative-controlled London boroughs - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon - and Tory-run Surrey County Council are trying to halt the expanded ULEZ through an action for judicial review.

The first legal hurdle to cross is for a judge to grant permission for this application to proceed and go to a hearing, and a decision on this is expected before Easter.

The councils' claim is on five grounds:

The mayor and Transport for London did not comply with legal requirements because they treated the latest project as an extension of the existing ULEZ rather than a new self-standing scheme

There has been no clear case made for the number of people who are going to be affected in outer London who drive non-compliant vehicles

There was a failure to consult with the authorities outside London on the proposed scrappage fund

No proper cost-benefit analysis was done on the potential outcomes

There were flaws in the consultation process

So the legal challenge could in theory succeed, but it would need to pass through a number of hoops, starting with getting permission from a judge to allow the matter to go to a hearing. Time will tell.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, Sadiq Khan answered questions about ULEZ at People's Question Time in Ealing

'85% of vehicles are already ULEZ compliant'

Transport for London says that, averaged out, 85% of vehicles observed driving in outer London by cameras are compliant. This includes vehicles coming in from outside the capital.

So far TfL and the mayor have not provided the number and percentage of vehicles registered in outer London that are compliant. However, there are clear signs it is lower than 85%.

Background documents for TfL say in "large parts of outer London" compliance is "62% to 72%" - in other words about a third of motorists will need to change their cars or pay the charge.

Lib Dem analysis of DVLA-registered vehicles suggests a quarter are non-compliant.

So the 85% claim of compliance for vehicles owned and driven in outer London does not seem to be supported by the available evidence.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Some cities in the UK other than London have introduced similar clean-air zones

'The government has funded low-emission zones in other cities, but not London'

The government has allocated over £300m to local authorities under the Clean Air Fund.

This money supports a range of measures to improve air quality, and it can include spending on vehicle scrappage schemes.

London does not receive money from the Clean Air Fund as air quality is a devolved issue.

The government says it has provided TfL with £6bn in funding support to keep public transport moving, an additional £2bn towards vehicle grants and infrastructure to support the rollout of clean vehicles across the country and another £102m for projects specifically targeted at helping to tackle pollution.

TfL could choose to put a share of that money towards a scrappage scheme.

So it is true that the government has not funded London's low-emission zone through the Clean Air Fund, but TfL has shared in central government grants aimed at tackling pollution.

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, 'If your car isn't up to date, you've had it'

'People in outer London are more dependent on their cars'

Within the existing ULEZ, only 17% of journeys are made using a car, with almost 50% made via public transport.

However, in outer London, 44% of trips are made using a car and only 30% on public transport.

In seven boroughs in London, a higher percentage of journeys are made by car than the average 44%.

Car ownership is also much higher in outer London - 69% of households have access to or own at least one car, compared with 42% in inner London.

So it is true that people in outer London rely more on private vehicles.

'This is the most radical clean-air policy in the world'

Many cities are taking steps to improve air quality and while it's hard to say definitively that London's is the most radical policy, it is certainly one of the most ambitious.

Apart from London, two cities in Europe are said by observers to be in the most restrictive category - at least until Paris's new policy comes into force.

In Madrid, since November there has been a zero-emissions zone, which is about the same size as the current London ULEZ.

However, residents are given an exemption so they can continue to use their existing car until they get a compliant one.

Oslo also has an ambitious scheme: it has a zero-emissions zone in the centre and has removed 700 car-parking spaces to create bike lanes and small parks.

Image source, Reuters

If you want to check if your vehicle meets the emission standards, you can do so on the Transport for London website.

Broadly these are the non-compliant vehicles:

Motorbikes that do not meet Euro 3 standards (pre-2007 vehicles)

Petrol cars and vans that do not meet Euro 4 standards (pre-2006 vehicles)

Diesel cars and vans that do not meet Euro 6 standards (pre-2015 vehicles)

Buses, coaches and lorries will need to meet or exceed the Euro VI standard or pay £100 a day

If your vehicle is not compliant, you have a choice of either paying a daily charge of £12.50 to drive within the zone, replacing your car or finding another way to travel.

Those eligible for help from the mayor's £110m scrappage scheme can get up to £2,000 for scrapping a car or up to £1,000 for scrapping a motorcycle. For wheelchair-accessible vehicles there is a grant of up to £5,000.

Money from the scrappage scheme can be claimed if you are:

On a low enough income and/or are on disability benefits

A sole trader, "micro-business" or charity with a registered address in London that uses a van or minibus - there are grants of between £5,000 and £9,500 available in this category

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Around the BBC BBC London ULEZ News