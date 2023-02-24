Joan Collins calls on mayor to take action after being hit by bike
- Published
Dame Joan Collins has called on London's mayor to take action after she was almost knocked over by a cyclist.
The actress said the biker crashed into her on the pavement in Covent Garden.
Posting on Instagram, she called on Sadiq Khan to "do something" about "closed roads and cyclists who consider themselves above the law".
A spokesperson for the mayor said he was committed to making the city "as safe as possible" for cyclists and pedestrians.
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The 89-year-old said she was travelling in a black cab to Rules, which claims to be London's oldest restaurant, when the incident happened on Thursday night.
She explained the road had been closed to all traffic so she got out of the taxi, but "that didn't stop a masked cyclist with no lights and weaving on the pavement from crashing into me, almost knocking me over".
Collins shared her frustration along with a photo of her at a table in Rules with her husband, actor Percy Gibson, sister-in-law Hazel Collins, brother Bill Collins, actor Christopher Biggins and his husband Neil Sinclair, film producer Judy Craymer and Marks & Spencer CEO Stuart Machin.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: "Walking and cycling have boomed in the last couple of years and the mayor has built hundreds of kilometres of new or upgraded cycle routes since the pandemic, and completed work to make some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions safer.
"The mayor encourages everyone using London's roads to do so safely to help make London the best city in the world to walk and cycle."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk