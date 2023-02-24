Pedestrian killed in Kensington crash as man arrested for drug driving
A pedestrian has been killed in a fatal collision in west London, the Met Police have said.
The male driver, 25, was arrested at the scene in Kensington High Street on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.
The victim, 37, was pronounced dead as paramedics arrived. His next of kin have been informed.
Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident which took place at 20:22 GMT on Thursday.
