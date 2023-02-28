Merton: Disabled parking bay painted around car, driver says
- Published
A disabled bay was painted around a parked car and £650 in penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued, the owner of the vehicle has alleged.
Paul Cooper, 42, from Merton in south-west London, made the discovery after returning to what he said had been a standard resident bay near his home.
The parking bay was extended to include his car in his absence, Mr Cooper said.
Merton Council said it "cannot be responsible for him not reading signs notifying residents of work".
Mr Cooper is now in dispute with Merton Parking Services after being issued with five PCNs for parking within a disabled bay without displaying a blue badge.
He said he had parked his car near his home on 18 September, at which point there was a disabled bay directly behind the vehicle.
When he returned to his car on 6 October, Mr Cooper said the bay had been extended and substantial damage had been caused to his vehicle.
Mr Cooper said the council had acknowledged that work was carried out to extend the bay on 26 September, but had told him it was impossible to mark a bay under a car as the equipment used for the hot thermoplastic paint could not go under a vehicle.
He told the BBC that the council's claim was "utter nonsense" as it was clear from the photographs that a machine had not been used and instead "someone leant under the car and painted on new lines".
"The council say that the paint from the old lines could not be removed without inflicting damage to my vehicle, and the back of my vehicle is completely ruined."
He also said neighbours had confirmed that the disabled bay was extended while his car was parked.
"The resident who uses the disabled parking bay stated unambiguously that my car was parked before the bay was extended, as she and her son discussed at the time how unfair it was to the owner of the vehicle - which was me."
Merton Council said: "We have fully investigated Mr Cooper's claim that a disabled parking bay was extended underneath his car while it was parked in a non-disabled bay, and later allegations his car was damaged in the process of new lines being painted.
"Mr Cooper left his car parked in the same spot, in a parallel road to his home, for a number of weeks without visiting it or updating himself on the work to be carried out. Merton Council cannot be held responsible for him not reading signs notifying residents of the work, and efforts were made to get in contact with him during the weeks his car was parked.
"Despite Mr Cooper's admitted knowledge and understanding of the PCN appeals process, he made the decision to pay the fines issued, which is a legal admission the contraventions occurred.
"However, at our discretion, we have decided to refund all but the initial PCN."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk