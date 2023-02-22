Dynasty star Stephanie Beacham struggled to learn lines after 'terrifying' raid
- Published
TV star Stephanie Beacham no longer feels safe in her home after being threatened with a metal bar in a "terrifying" armed raid, a court heard.
The actress was ordered to hand over money and jewellery during a break-in at her cottage in Bayswater, west London, in October last year.
At Southwark Crown Court, "habitual career burglar" David Wilson, 57, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary.
He was jailed for 10 years and five months.
Prosecutor John Traversi told the court: "During the course of this incident, which was terrifying for Ms Beacham...she had real fears for her life."
The court was told Wilson, originally from Glasgow, was armed with a "jemmy" - a two metre (7ft) bar with a claw at the end - which he raised in a striking motion before telling Ms Beacham: "Don't look at me."
Ms Beacham, who returned to Coronation Street as Martha Fraser last year, more than 12 years after last appearance on the ITV soap, described the raid as a "total violation of my privacy".
Reading from her victim statement, Mr Traversi said: "She says what she had considered her very safe, cosy, cottage no longer feels safe."
The court heard Ms Beacham has doubled her sleep medication, has nightmares and panic attacks and no longer walks her dog after dark.
During the sentencing hearing, judge Martin Griffiths told Wilson: "What you did had a traumatic effect on her.
"You violated the safe space of her home causing her to be suspicious of non-existent threats and even the difficulty of learning her lines when she goes for an acting job."
Wilson also admitted a separate burglary at an elderly woman's home in Sheffield, while she was in hospital, in which he stole a 1985 paraplegic snooker championship medal, a step ladder and a mattress.
He has 64 previous convictions, including 34 for burglary or attempted burglary, and two convictions for aggravated burglary.
Claire Mawer, defending, said Wilson had been addicted to crack cocaine and heroin since the age of 15, and had written a letter saying: "What I did was so wrong and I understand the effect my offending had."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk