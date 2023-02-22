Tube strike: London Underground drivers to walk out on Budget Day
London Underground drivers are to strike on 15 March, Budget Day, the union Aslef has announced.
The union said the dispute was over a failure to accept that changes to working arrangements and pensions should happen by agreement.
Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on London Underground, warned this would be the first day of action "in a protracted dispute" with Transport for London (TfL).
TfL has been approached for comment.
Tube train drivers voted by 99%, on a turnout of 77%, in favour of a walk out, the union said.
Those taking industrial action include thousands of drivers and some in management grades.
Mr Brennan said: "Our members are not prepared to put up any longer with the threats to their working conditions and pensions.
"We understand that TfL faces financial challenges, post-pandemic, but our members are simply not prepared to pay the price for the government's failure to properly fund London's public transport system."
He added the union was prepared to discuss and negotiate on changes, but that it wanted an "unequivocal commitment" from TfL that "management would not continue to force through detrimental changes without agreement".
More than 100,000 civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services union are also striking on the same day in a long running dispute over jobs, pay and pensions.
Analysis by Tom Edwards, BBC London Transport correspondent
Aslef are the biggest Tube drivers union and last time they went on strike in 2015, the network shut down.
Union representatives say this is not a dispute over pay - it is about changes to existing working agreements, and crucially it's about pension reform.
As part of the government's bailout of Transport for London during the pandemic, it said the organisation had to carry out a pension review, as some in government thought savings could be made there, as the pension was too generous.
Those pensions are a huge red line for the unions.
The union is expecting an announcement next week on pension reform, and Aslef is making its intentions very clear ahead of that with this pre-emptive strike, literally.
