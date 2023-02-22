Tube strike: London Underground drivers to walk out on Budget Day
London Underground drivers are to strike on March 15, Budget Day, the union Aslef has announced.
The strikes are taking place due to a dispute over pensions and working arrangements, the union said.
Tube train drivers voted by 99% in favour of strike action.
More than 100,000 civil servants are also striking on the same day.
