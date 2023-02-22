Ex-Met officer said WhatsApp chat would ruin his job
An ex-Met Police officer told colleagues in a WhatsApp group that his job would be ruined if the chat was exposed, a misconduct hearing has heard.
Eight former and serving Met officers are facing disciplinary proceedings over content shared in the group.
Comments were sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic, the panel heard.
Messages also allegedly "applauded sexual violence against women".
Offensive remarks were also posted about people with disabilities, including Katie Price's son Harvey.
Former sergeant Luke Thomas, former acting sergeant Luke Allen, former Pc Kelsey Buchan, former Pc Carlo Francisco, former Pc Lee South, former Pc Darren Jenner, Pc Glynn Rees, and Officer B, who has been granted anonymity, face a gross misconduct hearing in Fulham, west London.
'Completely inappropriate'
Mr South, who told the chat that his job would have been ruined if any of the messages were exposed, does not dispute the allegations and admits gross misconduct.
Chair Christopher McKay said the comment showed a "realisation" that what he was doing was "completely inappropriate", during the hearing on Wednesday.
Mr South made several racist comments in the WhatsApp group between May 2016 and June 2018.
He said he had "always got time for racism", referred to a black male as "it" and made a reference to "cotton picking" when talking about a black inspector.
On Wednesday, Daniel Hobbs, representing the police, said that Mr South, Mr Allen, Mr Francisco and Officer B all contributed to the mockery of Mr Price.
Officer B insisted that his comment about Mr Price was "in no way prejudiced or discriminative".
Meanwhile Mr Rees insisted that, at the time of the comments, Mr Price had become an "internet sensation".
'Old school culture'
Mr Allen said he was "ashamed" of his comments in general and Mr Francisco said he felt the "old school culture" of the chat was beyond his control.
Officer B said his career has been "significantly affected" by the allegations and that, having reread the comments, he felt "embarrassed" and "appalled" by the language used by his colleagues.
All eight officers are subject to three allegations and are said to have breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct and discreditable conduct.
Mr Thomas, who was the highest ranking officer in the WhatsApp group, faces an additional allegation of failing to adequately supervise his team and legitimising the "derisory chat" as team sergeant.
He is further accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour in relation to duties and responsibilities.
Three former officers - Mr Thomas, Mr Allen and Mr South - admit gross misconduct for all allegations.
Former officer Mr Francisco admits gross misconduct for the first allegation and misconduct for the other two.
Serving officer Mr Rees and former officer Ms Buchan admit misconduct for all allegations.
Officer B denies the first allegation and admits misconduct for the second and third allegation.
Former Pc Jenner has not engaged with the misconduct proceedings and the force has taken that to mean he did not admit either misconduct or gross misconduct.
The hearing continues.
